Ga. Pre-K Lottery open, SCCPSS taking applications

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Pre-K programs around the state of Georgia are getting prepared for the upcoming school year.

Enrollment across the state is slowly bouncing back from a pandemic related decline, however there are still not enough spots for everyone.

Across the state there are about 70,000 spots available for the 4-year-olds in classrooms. Here in Chatham County, that number is about 1,400, which means hundreds of kids could be waitlisted.

However, the Deputy Commissioner for Georgia’s Pre-K Program is telling parents not to get discouraged. She encourages parents to try other programs in our area at private schools and daycares.

And for any parents who stay home with their 4-year-olds, the state offers an at-home preschool learning tool to help them get prepared for kindergarten.

“They’re written for families. They’re not classroom activities, they’re written for materials that you have around your house, easy things for families to do daily for kids to get those skills,” said Deputy Commissioner for Georgia’s Pre-K Program Susan Adams.

She says time spent in Pre-K or working on those skills at home can help students succeed as they start kindergarten and continue their academic career.

Applications are open now to get your student in the Pre-K lottery in Savannah-Chatham Schools. Space is limited and the only way to get a spot is to enter the lottery system which is open now and runs until Friday.

There are 1,400 spots available for 4-year-olds across the district schools. That is just a couple more than last year.

The process is the same as year’s past. Once you submit the application and it is approved, your child will be entered in the lottery.

There will be priority given to zone schools, if you put your zone school first in your list of three schools, you will get priority when you go through the lottery.

If you are interested here are the guidelines:

Your child needs to be four years of age on or before September 1 of this year.

Then find your child’s birth certificate and proof of address as you have to submit the application – which is due this Friday.

If your child is placed into a program you will also need an appointment with your pediatrician or health department to get immunization forms and forms that say they have completed their vision, hearing, teeth and nutrition screenings.

For any parents that apply – they will find out on March 22 if their student was placed into a program or on the waitlist. You can apply on their website.

