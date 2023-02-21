Sky Cams
Gullah Geechee Grand African Ball this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Black History Month has been filled with events to celebrate and shine a light on the culture and achievements of African Americans all over. This weekend, you can check out the Gullah Geechee Grand African Ball.

The owners of Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food restaurant, who are organizing this event to recognize African culture, joined Morning Break.

