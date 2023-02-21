‘I heard pop, pop:’ Neighbor reacts to double-shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A day after a double-shooting in Hinesville, no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened in the area of South Main Street a man and a woman were both struck in what police are describing as a domestic related incident.

Investigators say they have some leads they’re exploring.

Hinesville Police haven’t named any suspects in this shooting yet, but they do say they believe it was a third person that fired the shots.

WTOC spoke to a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

She lives blocks away but still heard the shooting, she says, as if it were happening outside her home.

”I was in my room unpacking my clothes, and I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’”

It wasn’t long after that police arrived.

When they showed up they found a man outside and a woman inside a trailer, both with gunshot wounds.

Police say that they’re looking at this situation as a targeted, drive-by shooting.

“We are looking at an individual that we believe knows the two victims. It appears the intended target was the male subject that was standing outside at the time of the shooting,” Hinesville Police Assistant Chief Major Tracey Howard said.

Both the man and the woman that were shot have been released from the hospital.

Hinesville Police are setting up interviews with them to get more information.

Major Howard says there’s no threat to the public but people in the neighborhood, are on edge after witnessing a drive-by shooting.

”It’s too close for comfort, Lord knows it’s too close for comfort. It’s scary.”

If you have any information about this shooting, the Hinesville Police Department is asking that you contact them.

Hinesville Detective Division- (912) 368-8215

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.