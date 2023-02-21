Making Haitian griot with Okan Bluffton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is some serious food coming out of the Okan food truck in Bluffton. So delicious, that its chef and owner, Bernard Bennett, has been nominated for one of the highest culinary awards in the country.

Chef Bernard is in the kitchen on Morning Break to show us one of his dishes that combines West African, Caribbean and Lowcountry food cultures.

