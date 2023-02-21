Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man accused of storing mother’s body in house for several weeks after her death

Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.
Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man kept his mother’s body in a house for several weeks after she died.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Dean Kilburn wrapped his mother’s body in a carpet in a living room for nearly three weeks after her death.

Sheriff Joe Carter said Kilburn told investigators that he kept his mother’s body in the home so he could continue to visit her.

Authorities said their investigation began on Feb. 14, when a friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office concerned they had not heard from her in a while.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy went to the woman’s known address and spoke to Kilburn at the home. He reportedly said his mother had left the area and did not want to be bothered.

However, something didn’t sit right with the deputy, according to Carter. So, the deputy questioned Kilburn during another visit where the 49-year-old admitted his mother was dead.

Authorities said Kilburn told the deputy that his mother died around Feb. 1 and her body was in the home’s living room and wrapped in a carpet with duct tape.

Kilburn was taken into custody and is currently charged with abusing a corpse, according to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. A pending autopsy could lead to more charges against him if his mother’s death is considered a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
SCCPSS to offer program to train parents for jobs in school district
SCCPSS to offer program to train parents for jobs in school district
Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday
Basketball fan plays with Georgia Southern Eagles for 25th birthday
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland: US, allies ‘will never waver’ in Ukraine