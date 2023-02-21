Savannah city council expected to vote on impact fees Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big vote is expected on Thursday that could change the way developers do business in Savannah.

The decision is whether to allow impact fees. Those are one time fees developers would pay to cover their impact on the city’s water and sewer systems.

Some Savannah city leaders say development should pay for itself, while some home builders oppose the proposed fees saying the new charges could make new houses more expensive.

At his weekly news conference, Mayor Van Johnson said the fees would help make city services more affordable for new developments.

“Otherwise, if we don’t, basically you have people in Windsor Forest paying for new development out in the Highlands. And the fact is, we’re saying the development should help pay for itself,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Developer and member of the Savannah Homebuilders Association Mark Konter opposes the fees.

He says an added cost for builders could make new developments more expensive for buyers.

“Those impact fees are passed along by the building and development community onto the end user - the homebuyer or home renter,” said Konter.

Under the proposal, the fee for an average home sale would be 1% or just over $3,900.

Mayor Johnson says at a time of expected increased population growth, taxpayers could be impacted if the fees aren’t approved.

“If we’re paying for infrastructure in new developments, that affects the ability of us maintaining a lower tax rate. And so the impact fee is an opportunity for the particular to pay for the particular rather than the whole paying for the particular.”

Konter remains skeptical saying the fees could push developers to build somewhere else.

“Our trade association has seen throughout other municipalities, both in the state of Georgia and across the country, that areas and municipalities that have greater regulatory costs, regulatory structure, regulatory fees does desensitize development and we do see develop move to different areas.”

Again, the vote is expected to happen during Thursday night’s council meeting following a public hearing.

Mayor Johnson says he expected the fees to be approved.

