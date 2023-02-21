Savannah city leaders expecting larger crowds this St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just over three weeks away from St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

This year’s celebration falls on a Friday and city leaders say that could lead to larger crowds.

Mayor Van Johnson said visitors could be in town longer this year than recent celebrations.

Instead of staying overnight, many are expected to spend the entire weekend celebrating in Savannah.

The city expects to see larger crowds as early as the Wednesday before St. Patrick’s Day extending through the Sunday after.

Mayor Johnson says longer celebrations require more planning.

“It’s a different animal. It’s a heavier lift for us. It’s a heavier use of city resources, but again, we knew seven years ago that it would be this Friday this year and so we’re well prepared. "

The mayor says more details about the city’s plans for St. Patrick’s Day will be released next week.

