Savannah police looking to identify man who stole multiple bottles of perfume from CVS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole multiple bottles of perfume from CVS.

The incident happened Feb. 16 around 8:30 p.m. at CVS on 5401 Abercorn Street.

Police say this was a robbery by sudden snatch.

The man attempted to purchase three bottles of perfume, but before the transaction was completed, he grabbed the bag of items and left the store.

He was seen leaving the property on a yellow electric scooter.

The suspect was described a medium build, black male in his 20s to 30s, who was around 175 lbs., and 5-foot-7. He had braids in his hair and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

