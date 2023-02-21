Sky Cams
Savannah will be featured in an upcoming edition of Monopoly

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for board game lovers. Savannah will be featured in an upcoming edition of Monopoly.

Game makers announced Tuesday that the new edition will feature locally themed squares and playing cards unique to the Hostess City.

Monopoly’s manufacturer is even looking for your thoughts on what landmarks should be included.

Organizers say local input is crucial to the game’s success.

“Local pride is huge. We want the community to get together, get excited about the games, want to build hotels on their favorite attractions. So, local pride is definitely big for us,” Top Trumps Partnerships Manager Brooke Gorman said.

Savannah is the first city from Georgia to be featured in the game.

The Savannah edition is set to be released in November.

For info on how you can give input on what landmarks should be included click here.

