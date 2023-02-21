SCCPSS to offer program to train parents for jobs in school district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More Chatham County parents may be working for the Savannah Chatham Public School System soon.

The district is launching a new Leading by Empowerment and Advancing Parents program to train parents new skills that would also help with district shortages.

The school system’s Chief Operation Officer Vanessa Kaigler says their goal is to train parents in fields like bus driving and mechanics. This way the district can fill those positions they’ve been struggling to hire for.

It’s a four week long program, happening on Saturdays. It would start on March 4th.

The costs of each course will be $25 and will be refunded if parents complete all four week courses.

Kaigler said they would like to fill positions for bus drivers, food and nutrition and mechanical positions. Different programs being offered are computer skills, Residential wiring and ServSafe food handling.

She says it’s great way for parents to pick up new skills and make operations run smoother for their students.

“By being able to enhance the skills of parents and the community, that will then certainly have an impact on these vacancies that we have been talking about,” said Kaigler.

People attending this information session will be given seats in the program first. If there are seats left, district officials say they will open the application Wednesday.

The deadline to apply will be on February 27th.

