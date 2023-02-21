Suspect in Claxton Christmas day shooting in custody

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a shooting in Claxton is in custody.

The GBI says Darrell Williams turned himself in to the Tattnall County Jail with the assistance of the U.S Marshals Service.

Williams was wanted after a shooting on Christmas day in Claxton.

Claxton Police found Marvin Smith suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of East James Street.

Smith died on the scene of the shooting.

