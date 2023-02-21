Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect in Claxton Christmas day shooting in custody

Darrell Williams, 24
Darrell Williams, 24(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a shooting in Claxton is in custody.

The GBI says Darrell Williams turned himself in to the Tattnall County Jail with the assistance of the U.S Marshals Service.

Williams was wanted after a shooting on Christmas day in Claxton.

Claxton Police found Marvin Smith suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of East James Street.

Smith died on the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quyen Nguyen
Chatham Co. nurse practitioner arrested for stealing prescription medication
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Two adults and a child are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Pooler...
2 adults, child dead after Saturday morning house fire in Pooler
One man has been arrested after crashing into a Georgia State Patrol car on I-16.
GSP investigating after drunk driver crashes into patrol car on I-16

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
New starting location for Tybee Island’s Irish Heritage Parade
Relatives remember victims of Pooler house fire
‘Would do anything they could to help you:’ Relatives remember victims of Pooler house fire
THE News at 6
Relatives remember victims of Pooler house fire
SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications close on Friday
SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications close on Friday