Tri-County Protective Agency offering resources to victims of domestic violence in five counties

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville police are investigating a double shooting as a potential domestic-related incident.

If you or somebody you know is experiencing a domestic violence related situation, just know that you’re not alone and there is help available to you.

The Tri-County Protective Agency serves five counties including Liberty County.

The agency has been around since 1987 and strives to help victims of domestic violence escape their situations.

They have one 12-bed shelter that accepts adults and children. The Agency has a 24-hour crisis line that you can call and they’ll do a crisis assessment.

If they have beds available, you can come in if you’re eligible, and if not, they’ll help you find another organization that can help you.

The average stay for a person in the shelter is 30 to 45 days.

The goal is to help those that use the shelter achieve self-sufficiency when they leave- while also knowing that they’re not alone.

“We do not judge. We deal with all cultures of society. Domestic violence touches all entities. It’s not just poverty, and it’s not just the rich and famous. It’s throughout the whole world,” said Chandra Cox, the executive director of the Tri-County Protective Agency.

If you need help, call the crisis line number at 912-368-8668.

The Tri-County Protective Agency is also accepting donations including food, household items, and hygiene products.

