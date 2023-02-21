Warm, breezy day ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer air continues to build in on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Afternoon highs warm to about 80 degrees during the afternoon. It’ll also be a breezy day, with a westerly wind of 10-20 miles per hour likely during the afternoon. An isolated shower or two will also be possible during this time away from the coast.

Wednesday will be a similar day with morning temperatures near 60 degrees and highs in the lower 80s. Thursday morning will once again start out near 60 degrees. We will be close to record highs on Thursday, 84 degrees would tie it, and it was only set a year ago!

Friday morning will be the warmest morning of the week, with lows in the mid 60s. That’s about the same as our average high for this time of the year! Mid 80s continue to close out the work week. A cold front moves in on Friday, bringing in a slight chance of rain with it.

Slightly cooler, yet above still above-average air, moves in on Saturday. Morning lows start out near 60 with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Sunday rebounds to about 80 degrees to close out our dry weekend.

Another front looks to move in toward the beginning of our next work week with highs trending slightly cooler, but still in the 70s.

