Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Accident shuts down I-95 North, Pooler Police are on scene

(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are on scene of an accident that has shut down all lanes of I-95 North.

Police say the accident is at mile marker 98.

Earlier this evening, Pooler Police were on scene of another accident involving a tractor trailer on I-95 North at I-16.

Tractor trailer accident on I-95
Tractor trailer accident on I-95(Adam Maltby)

That accident shut down two lanes of I-95 while crews worked to clear the scene.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

If you’ve driven on I-16, you’ve probably noticed that there are some changes coming and...
Dean Forest Rd. closing next week for I-16 construction
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours
Pedestrian involved in crash on Broughton Street, according to police
Police lights
Part of Sonny Dixon Interchange closed due to diesel oil spill, significant delays expected