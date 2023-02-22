Accident shuts down I-95 North, Pooler Police are on scene
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are on scene of an accident that has shut down all lanes of I-95 North.
Police say the accident is at mile marker 98.
Earlier this evening, Pooler Police were on scene of another accident involving a tractor trailer on I-95 North at I-16.
That accident shut down two lanes of I-95 while crews worked to clear the scene.
Stick with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.