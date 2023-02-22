Accident shuts down I-95 North, Pooler Police are on scene

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are on scene of an accident that has shut down all lanes of I-95 North.

Police say the accident is at mile marker 98.

Earlier this evening, Pooler Police were on scene of another accident involving a tractor trailer on I-95 North at I-16.

Tractor trailer accident on I-95 (Adam Maltby)

That accident shut down two lanes of I-95 while crews worked to clear the scene.

