Another warm day, 80s on the way!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be another warm day with morning temperatures starting near 60 degrees and highs in the low to mid 80s. These temperatures would be normal in May! Thursday morning will once again start out near 60 degrees. We will be close to record highs on Thursday, 84 degrees would tie it, and it was only set a year ago!

Friday morning will be the warmest morning of the week, with lows in the mid 60s. That’s about the same as our average high for this time of the year! Mid 80s continue to close out the work week. A cold front moves in on Friday, bringing in a slight chance of rain with it during the afternoon.

Slightly cooler, yet above still above-average air, moves in on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain. Morning lows start out near 60 with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Sunday rebounds to about 80 degrees to close out our dry weekend.

Another front looks to move in toward the beginning of our next work week with highs trending slightly cooler, but still in the 70s. A Slight chance of rain will also greet us as we start out the work week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

