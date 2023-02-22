Business owners and customers discuss Tybee Island parking rate increase

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC told you last week that Tybee Island will be increasing their parking rates starting next month.

It’s not just people that visit Tybee Island that will be affected by the parking rate increase. In talking with local business owners, there’s concern that it’ll affect not only their customers, but their employees as well.

WTOC made a stop at Stingrays and spoke to some waiters and waitresses.

They didn’t want to go on camera, but said that customers have been upset about the parking rate increase to the point of complaining to them about it.

They also told WTOC that they pay for parking too so if they’re working a typical eight-hour shift, it’ll cost them $32 to park.

One person said they may have to quit their job on Tybee because it could cost them more to park than they even make in tips.

WTOC also spoke with Frank Kelly, who, with his wife, owns the Beachview Inn and Spa.

He says from his business’ perspective they have a parking lot, so people might be more inclined to stay there versus somewhere they have to pay for parking.

However, he says he used to be on the parking committee and believes there’s a better way to charge for parking that puts less of a burden on visitors and businesses.

“We go to a variable rate. During the week, we can drop the rate down. On the weekends, when you don’t have enough parking, you raise it up, and there’s no reason that can’t be implemented. They can also implement on this island higher parking on the Strand, possibly, because that’s where everyone wants to park and do lower parking on the other end of the island,” Frank Kelly said.

That parking increase does go into effect on March 1.

As a reminder, it’ll cost four dollars an hour to park whether you’re on the app or on a meter.

