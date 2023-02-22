Chatham County commissioners discuss 911 call, emergency response issues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Delays getting help during emergencies in Chatham County is a problem WTOC has been following for a while.

County commissioners took up the ongoing issue during their meeting Wednesday.

During their strategic meeting which helps Chatham County staff put together their fiscal year budget, Chatham County commissioners brought up several concerns about emergency response times. That’s including people not being able to get through to 911.

“We have to fix the emergency response first. I think that’s first and foremost,” Commissioner Dean Kicklighter said.

The problem starts with a shortage of 911 dispatchers. County Manager Michael Kaigler says the county is looking at making deals with outside groups to help.

“We were talking with the national command out at Hunter and Fort Stewart. They’re willing to try to help us,” Kaigler said.

The next issue Chatham Emergency Services ambulances being stuck at hospitals, sometimes for hours. When an ambulance gets to the hospital, it can’t leave until the patient is in the care of a hospital worker. EMS leaders say hospitals don’t always have staff ready to take patients quickly, forcing ambulances to wait.

“That EMS is going to have to sit there and it goes back to how we can get the hospitals to cut down on the wall time and then when you’re talking about the wall time, where are you going to put them?” Chester Ellis said.

Chatham ES COO Phil Koster says more ambulances will help the problem.

“When you have 8 to 10 ambulances waiting at the hospital and you’ve got someone whose baby is not breathing and you can’t respond because those ambulances are tied up, yeah you got to free up those ambulance but I have to have ambulances available for that as well,” Phil Koster said.

As hospitals nationwide are facing staffing shortages, Commissioner Aaron Whitely agrees and provided backup solutions.

“Or we got to help supplement the hospital costs so they can hire more bodies. The bottom line comes down to the handoff,” Aaron Whitley said.

Memorial Hospital tells WTOC they have an application in to the state to create two freestanding ERs. They believe this could also help.

“We are waiting for state approvals for freestanding ERs – one in Pooler and one in Richmond Hill. These freestanding ERs will be open 24/7/365 and staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency-trained nurses. Having these freestanding ERs in our region would save travel time for local EMS teams and get them back on the road to take other calls.” -Memorial Health

