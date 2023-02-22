Sky Cams
Chatham Fire says they desperately need more firefighters

Chatham Fire
Chatham Fire(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While Chatham Fire told county commissioners they’re happy to no longer be in debt. They say they still desperately need more firefighters.

Right now, Chatham Fire is having to operate at a 30 percent vacancy rate.

According to Chief Operation Officer Phil Koster’s presentation to the commission, their department has the lowest starting annual firefighter salary compared to cities in Chatham.

That salary is almost $38,000.

Koster says many factors like the shortage and not having enough funds for resources are causing a delay in response times.

Chatham Fire was $3 million in debt after people weren’t paying their fire subscription. The County recently took over to enforce payment. Now people who don’t pay will have legal action taken against them at the end of March.

“We know that we are not the best paid fire department in the county and we need to fix that. Our folks work just as hard, they’re just as trained, they’re just as dedicated as anyone else in the community. Those fire fees help support making sure our firefighters are paid. You get the call at three in the morning, you’re getting someone who’s getting compensated to be there for you,” Phil Koster said.

Koster says he’s hoping the commission will consider raising Chatham Fire’s budget for the next fiscal year so they can pay staff more and provide more resources.

