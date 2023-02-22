Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit after vehicle drives around stopped traffic on I-95
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Buster Murdaugh, right, the son of Alex Murdaugh, walks to the witness stand as his father,...
Buster Murdaugh takes stand in father’s defense

Latest News

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Clothesline project helps students share stories of abuse
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold