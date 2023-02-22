Sky Cams
Clothesline project helps students share stories of abuse

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The clothesline project gives students a platform to indirectly share abuse or violence from their past.

Organizers from the Georgia Southern Counseling Center use this each year during Sexual Assault Awareness Week for people who’ve been victims anywhere from during childhood to the present day.

It’s an opportunity to voice something that happened to them or happened to a loved one, but not a requirement to stand in front of people to do it. Counselors say it helps validate their emotions.

“People can see this as an outlet without having to put their face with their story. They can walk through here this week and see their shirt up there and know that it’s important,” said Brandi McGee, with the University Counseling Center.

Students can choose the color t-shirt based on what they went through and write their message on it.

Statesboro campus has three displays this week and Armstrong has two. The shirts will be on display at both Statesboro and Armstrong campuses through Friday.

