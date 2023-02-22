Defense team could possibly call Alex Murdaugh to the stand

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday is day 22 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. He is accused of killing his wife and son.

The day started with the defense mentioning they might call Alex to the stand in his own defense, what all happened there?

Before the jury came in Alex Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, proposed a motion that would limit what Alex could be cross examined about.

Let’s keep in mind that this is all just a hypothetical right now.

The defense asking Judge Newman Wednesday to clarify the rules of testimony if Alex were to take the stand. Judge Newman allowed both sides to present their arguments for why cross examination should or should not be limited and then made his ruling.

“I am not going to issue an order in advance limiting the scope of cross examination,” Judge Clifton Newman said.

If Murdaugh takes the stand in his own defense, Newman there saying he can be questioned about everything this trial has included from financial crimes to the night of the murders. From there the jury was brought in and a longtime friend and coworker of Alex took the stand, here talking about the frustrations of the financial wrongdoings.

“I’m mad as hell. You just don’t know how mad I am. But on the other hand, I’m not saying that because he did that he’s done what he’s accused of,” Mark Ball said.

The defense then shifting focus onto the quality of SLED’s crime scene management with their own expert.

“Looking at it did they do a terrible job here, did they, terrible is the wrong word let me get it more scientific, an adequate job to show the absence of any other evidence? Did they do an adequate job? Defense Attorney Dick Harpootlian said.

I don’t believe so.

What?

I don’t believe so.”

The prosecution questioning in response, the thoroughness of the witnesses’ work.

“You provide reports in a lot of cases don’t you? State Prosecutor John Meadors said.

Yes sir I do.

Written reports?

Yes sir.

What you do? What your findings were? Correct?

Yes sir.

And in fact you do that in most cases don’t you?

Yes sir.

Did you do a report in this case?

It was not requested.”

The next witness brought a different mood to the courtroom, a woman who says she treats Alex and his siblings as her own children took the stand and was asked about her final conversation with Maggie Murdaugh.

“She said, oh Barbara I’m going to call you back. She said nope hold on a minute either Alex or Buster are calling me, she said I’ll tell you what I’ll call you back when I unload the car. I never got the call back,” Housekeeper for Alex’s mother Barbara Mixon said.

That phone call happened the night of June 7, 2021, just hours before Maggie Murdock was murdered.

After that witness got off the stand, she exchanged smiles with Alex on her way by the defense table and hugged both of Alex’s brothers before leaving the room.

