February 22 marks Ash Wednesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feb. 22 is Ash Wednesday.

Also known as the first day of Lent a 40 day period of prayer, penance and fasting.

During Ash Wednesday, Christians get marked with ash on their foreheads, usually in the shape of a cross.

Wednesday morning you were able to get your ashes to go outside the Sentient Bean in Downtown Savannah.

“We live in busy times. Sometimes folks don’t have time to make it to a service in the morning or in the evening, and they’d like a reminder throughout their day of what Ash Wednesday is about, so we offer ashes to go out here in front of the coffee house,” Rev. Michael Chaney said.

Many Christians give up something like television or alcohol during lent as a modern form of fasting.

