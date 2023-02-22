Sky Cams
Garden City council member addresses inequities in district maps

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City residents may have a different council member representing their districts soon.

Council members unanimously approved new district maps at Monday night’s meeting.

Though Councilwoman Natalyn Morris was a part of that vote, she said Tuesday night at a community meeting there are inequities in how the maps were drawn.

“My district was 75% Black. You got 12% white and maybe 18% Hispanic. The disparity is you got certain districts that got a high number of one type race type to where to me, that would be unfair to where we need to try to work on bringing those numbers in as well like we did the district lines,” said Councilwoman Morris.

The city brought in a third-party to draft the new map.

Councilwoman Morris says she expressed her concerns, then voted to approve it because of everything that had to go into the process.

She says they had one workshop before they passed it.

Now, it goes back to the state for final approval.

Here is a photo of the old map:

Below is a photo of the proposed map:

