Hazlehurst man pleads guilty to child molestation

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hazlehurst man has plead guilty to child molestation charges.

According to the Brunswick District Attorney, Honorato Ramirez entered that plea Friday.

Prosecutors say he was charged in a case dating back to early 2022 now admitting he victimized a child less than 10 years old.

Ramirez was sentenced to 20 years.

The first 19 will be served in prison. The final year will be served on probation.

Ramirez will be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

