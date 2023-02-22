Hazlehurst man pleads guilty to child molestation

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hazlehurst man has plead guilty to child molestation charges.

According to the Brunswick District Attorney, Honorato Ramirez entered that plea Friday.

Prosecutors say he was charged in a case dating back to early 2022 now admitting he victimized a child less than 10 years old.

Ramirez was sentenced to 20 years.

The first 19 will be served in prison. The final year will be served on probation.

Ramirez will be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.