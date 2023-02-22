New trees planted in Forsyth Park as part of new master plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you frequent Forsyth Park, you may notice some new additions.

The City of Savannah, in collaboration with the Trustee’s Garden Club, teamed up to plant 18 new trees Wednesday.

It’s the first project resulting from the Forsyth Park Master Plan something the city started using last year.

“We now have a master plan to show us where the trees should go, what species should be planted, it’s a great day to see all of this come to fruition,” Trustee’s Garden Club Meb Ryan said.

It’s the result of a multi-year effort called the Forsyth Park Project, launched by the Trustees’ Garden Club and presented to the City of Savannah.

“Part of the Forsyth Park Master Plan, was identifying tree locations, and it brought forth that we value the trees in this park, and we want to be sure that we’re replanting trees as we lose them,” Gordon Denney said.

A $10,000 grant from the Garden Club of America went toward purchasing the 18 new trees. The city says this is an important step in the upkeep of the park.

“It helps us to keep the history. So, one of the things we were able to do with the master plan is really to research the history of the park and to try to understand how we can preserve that, but allow for an experience that all users can enjoy.”

Something that the Trustees’ Garden Club and the city say they’re both working together to prioritize.

“The master plan doesn’t just pinpoint damaged trees, it also gives recommendations for the highest levels of maintenance and care for our park, so that future generations can treasure the space like we do today.”

Preserving and planning for Forsyth Park for years to come.

“As we work on things, restore sidewalks, look at the lighting. Anything we do with this park, we’re going to look at the master plan and follow those guidelines as we move forward.”

The next step in the master plan Denney says the city will begin to look into replacing and upgrading some of the lighting in the park sometime this year.

