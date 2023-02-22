Savannah Sauce Company receives $15,000 grant from Hyundai

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From a Savannah kitchen to stores all over the southeast, Savannah Sauce Company is making a name for itself and they’re getting noticed.

From sweet to smoky to hot...

“This one is the most popular Georgia Peach Bourbon BBQ sauce.”

You’ll see a lot of Savannah Sauce Company in your local hardware store.

“We are at Ace Hardware in Berwick and we are on the sauce aisle!” said Michael Roberson, the CEO of Savannah Sauce Company.

Savannah Sauce Company was one of three minority owned businesses receiving Hyundai’s $15,000 Progress Project grant

“It was a big surprise. I was called and I accepted.”

The company’s CEO Michael Roberson says this line of work kind of ran in the family.

“My grandmother used to can veggies, used to can preserves...that kind of thing. It just became a natural fit.”

Now, they partner with ace hardware and whole foods markets all over the southeast.

“Alabama, GA, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.”

Their business is soaring but they make sure to reinvest through partnerships with Savannah State University and the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the homeless. And their generosity goes even further.

“We used to fund the construction of the Tiny Homes for homeless veterans in the Blackshear community.”

Roberson’s products he says are even priced so they’re accessible.

“Oh yeah, they won’t break the bank.”

Savannah Sauce Company does have plans to expand in the future. The owner says he wants to eventually export his products internationally.

He’s hoping to use some of the grant money to add ice cream to his product line.

