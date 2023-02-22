Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Sauce Company receives $15,000 grant from Hyundai

Savannah Sauce Company
Savannah Sauce Company(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From a Savannah kitchen to stores all over the southeast, Savannah Sauce Company is making a name for itself and they’re getting noticed.

From sweet to smoky to hot...

“This one is the most popular Georgia Peach Bourbon BBQ sauce.”

You’ll see a lot of Savannah Sauce Company in your local hardware store.

“We are at Ace Hardware in Berwick and we are on the sauce aisle!” said Michael Roberson, the CEO of Savannah Sauce Company.

Savannah Sauce Company was one of three minority owned businesses receiving Hyundai’s $15,000 Progress Project grant

“It was a big surprise. I was called and I accepted.”

The company’s CEO Michael Roberson says this line of work kind of ran in the family.

“My grandmother used to can veggies, used to can preserves...that kind of thing. It just became a natural fit.”

Now, they partner with ace hardware and whole foods markets all over the southeast.

“Alabama, GA, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.”

Their business is soaring but they make sure to reinvest through partnerships with Savannah State University and the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the homeless. And their generosity goes even further.

“We used to fund the construction of the Tiny Homes for homeless veterans in the Blackshear community.”

Roberson’s products he says are even priced so they’re accessible.

“Oh yeah, they won’t break the bank.”

Savannah Sauce Company does have plans to expand in the future. The owner says he wants to eventually export his products internationally.

He’s hoping to use some of the grant money to add ice cream to his product line.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Heavy police presence on West Montgomery Cross Road
Savannah Police respond to shots fired call on West Montgomery Cross Rd.
Body found in home after fire in Savannah
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
2 people injured in Hinesville shooting
Police scene near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School

Latest News

Garden City council member addresses inequities in district maps
Accident shuts down I-95 North, Pooler Police are on scene
Savannah Police searching for suspect in sex crime investigation
Savannah Police searching for suspect in sex crime investigation
Hazlehurst man pleads guilty to child molestation