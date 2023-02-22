Sky Cams
Seuss Fest at the Savannah Children’s Museum

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - National Reading Month is in March. It aims to motivate everyone, especially children, to pick up a book and read.

It’s an idea Theodor Geisel believed in more than 70 years ago when he penned “The Cat in the Hat” and so many more iconic children’s books.

This weekend, the Savannah Children’s Museum is celebrating the man we know as Dr. Suess and costumes are encouraged!

