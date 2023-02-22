EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s passionate about education and wants her students to know they can grow up to be anything they want, if they work hard.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Nivea Lee.

The kids were excited at South Effingham Elementary School for their teacher Nivea Lee.

“First of all I’m really honored but I love what I do. I can not imagine myself doing anything else.”

Lee teaches 4th grade.

“This age group, I love 4th graders, they are very independent. but they still have so much innocence with them.”

Lee has been teaching for 15 years and comes from a long line of educators in her family.

It was just my destiny. I have to follow along the lines my mom, my aunts, all the educators, there is no turning back. 38:08

Lee says the best part of teaching is seeing her students grow. But she also loves where she works.

“We’ve just developed a great relationship. Just the comradery around the building. They’ve been really really great, so not just the students, But just the people, it’s a complete family.”

And family is what motivates her every day.

“My kids, My personal kids and my students, both sets of kids, I think that motivates me every single morning to do the best that I can.”

Nivea Lee this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

