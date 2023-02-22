Tybee Main Street annual planning meeting held Wednesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Main Street’s annual planning meeting looked a little bit different this year, as it wasn’t just board members that had a seat at the table, but Main Street’s partner organizations as well.

There were representatives from the Post Theater, the Marine Science Center, Tybee MLK, TIMA, and the YMCA participating in the meeting which included brainstorm sessions and open discussion.

“We want to make sure that what Main Street is focusing on is aligning with our mission and our vision statement, but also with what our partners and our community is interested in, too,” Executive Director Cassidi Kendrick said.

One topic discussed is possibly giving out a business-of-the-month award and opening up promotion through Tybee Main Street to non-profits.

A big talker, too, was the possibility expanding the “turtle-friendly” designation restaurants can receive from Fight Dirty Tybee and Tybee Clean Beach.

”Main Street wants to try to find some ways that we can partner and grow that initiative to other types of businesses on the island and possibly even making our events more sustainable and eco-friendly,” Kendrick said.

One thing Main Street will definitely be moving forward with this year, Kendrick says, is the beautification of the South-end business district.

”It is our traditional downtown district on Tybee Island, and eventually when we finish the South-end district, we want to expand those beautification efforts to the North end and the middle island, as well.”

Nothing that was talked about in this meeting today is final yet, but Tybee Main Street will be finalizing a list of bullet points of what they hope to move forward with in the future.

