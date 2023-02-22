Sky Cams
Warm weather, flowers and Savannah weddings

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The official start of spring is 26 days away, but recently we’ve enjoyed a nice stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

Flowers are popping all over the place, and for people who’ve popped the question, that may speed up wedding plans, too.

Savannah’s azaleas make a picture-perfect backdrop to ceremonies.

“So, azaleas are just naturally beautiful, they’re big, they take up a lot of space – so it’s great when you come here for group wedding photos, family photos and even just the happy couple – provides a great backdrop and I think people associate azaleas with the South, so it’s kind of an iconic thing here if you’re getting married in the spring,” said Megan Dechant, with Megan Elizabeth Weddings and Events.

Spring and fall tend to be the busiest times of the year for weddings in Savannah.

