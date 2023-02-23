Sky Cams
2 suspects arrested for shooting in Hinesville

Jacori Smith, left, and Antonia Adams, right.
Jacori Smith, left, and Antonia Adams, right.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested for a double-shooting in Hinesville.

Jacori Smith, 19, and Antonia Adams, 27, have been arrested and charged for the shooting.

Two adults were shot on the South Main Street Extension in Hinesville on Feb. 20.

Police say the firearm used during the shooting was recovered during a search warrant.

Smith and Adams are being held at the Liberty County Jail, awaiting a first appearance hearing before a Liberty County Magistrate Judge.

Both victims have been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

