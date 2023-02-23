Automobile parts manufacturer creating over 700 jobs at new facility in Rincon

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced this week that Sewon America, a tier-one supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, would be coming to Effingham County.

It’s an investment of around $300 million. The largest private investment in the history of the City of Rincon. It’s expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Effingham.

Construction has already started on the Sewon manufacturing plant in Effingham County. Local leaders say this historic investment is a game changer for the area.

Construction workers have already begun clearing the trees on the 86 acre site – that will soon be home to Sewon America – an automobile part manufacturer for Hyundai.

“The reason this is important, is it helps us balance the tax base. We’re able to make sure we have the ability to continue to provide quality services, like hospitals, schools, etc.,” said Jessica Hood, with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.

Located near the intersection of Fort Howard and Old Augusta Roads, the development is expected to create around 740 jobs in Effingham. Something economic leaders say, the county needs.

“In Effingham County, we know that the vast majority of our residents actually leave the county every day for employment. So, what we’re really hoping is that this will provide a lot of opportunity for folks to work closer to where they live, and really cut down on commute time.”

Rincon Mayor Ken Lee says the area is already working toward addressing resident concerns – like an influx of traffic.

“We’re working closely with the county commissioners, the development authority, and private developers in regards to how do we manage this transportation piece. How do we reasonably route traffic, whether that be commercial or residential traffic to make it as easy as we can on everyone,” Mayor Lee said.

Local business leaders say they’re looking forward to seeing the uptick in area businesses this development is expected to bring.

“We’re already experiencing a lot of growth, and this will just enhance that. But also, restaurants, shops, they’ll all be more successful because of traffic coming through, but also employment – good paying jobs for local residents,” said Andrew Cripps, with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Lee said he’s looking forward to more people living and working within the city of Rincon.

“We’ve got homegrown jobs now. We’re excited for that, 740 now and more projected for the future,” he said.

The Effingham County IDA says they expect this manufacturing plant to be built and operational by 2025.

