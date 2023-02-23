Beaufort County Passive Parks offers all-terrain wheelchairs to the public

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The weather is getting warmer, and more people may be planning to get outside and explore the views the Lowcountry has to offer.

Beaufort County Passive Parks officials are making sure no one misses out on the sights and sounds of nature with their new all-terrain wheelchair.

Our Michaela Romero spoke with the passive park’s manager on why this device is so special.

Stephanie Nagid, the Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager said she loves nature.

“There is so much that nature provides as far as quality of life with peace and reconnection with earth and nature and wildlife,” said Nagid.

She said she thinks that everyone should be able to experience the trails.

That is why she thinks it’s important to have options for people who aren’t able to walk or run on them.

She is inviting the community to try out a special off-roading wheelchair called the grit freedom chair.

“It’s a cross between a wheelchair and a mountain bike. Instead of using the wheels themselves to roll their levers, you use it as a gear like a mountain bike would. The higher up you go or lower you go down on the lever changes the torque ratio on the chair and it gives you more power or less power,” she added.

With the chair, she hopes to see more people getting out and having a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

If you are interested in making a reservation to use the wheelchair you can contact the Passive Parks Manager at snagid@bcgov.net or by calling 843-255-2152.

