Bridge to connect Willie McTell trial and Visit Statesboro market building

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A little stream and tract of wetlands might as well be the Grand Canyon if you’re trying to get from here to over there. But events like the Main Street Farmers Market will be even more accessible.

A boardwalk and bridge will connect the Willie McTell walking trail to the Visit Statesboro market building. The Main Street Farmers Market moved to the building last spring. But organizers say some visitors still had to find a way to access them.

“On the first day of the Farmers Market last year, we saw people walking their dogs, riding their bikes, jogging. They were glancing over at the vendors and people having a great time and gesturing ‘how do we get over there,’” said Beck Sanders, the President/CEO of Visit Statesboro.

With supply chain challenges, the addition comes in at $135,000 with the funding coming through the city’s Tax Allocation District revenues. Sanders says it will be ADA accessible when finished and will include a paved area with picnic tables for Farmers Market visitors. The boardwalk will likely bring in even more event rentals, with people using it for backdrops and photos.

They hope to have the finishing touches in place for the first Saturday market April 1.

