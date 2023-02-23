‘He was a very sincere person’: Former WTOC anchor remembers interviewing Jimmy Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Former President Jimmy Carter continues to be celebrated across the nation, Georgians are reflecting on his legacy right here at home.

President Carter made the most of his time spent in Plains, Georgia, but over here in Savannah...how does he know Doug Weathers?

Former WTOC Anchor Doug Weathers said he doesn’t remember exactly how they first met, but it wasn’t just a one-time thing. In fact, he was in the WTOC newsroom.

“He’s been there many, many, many times,” said Doug Weathers.

It was no secret President Carter loved WTOC and the Hostess City.

“He made it a regular thing. Every time he was in town he would come by and he loved the St. Patrick’s Day parade.”

Doug Weathers had the honor – one legend to another – to interview the president when he was a Georgia state senator and governor.

“It’s just amazing when you start thinking about you could be interviewing the person who could be president of the United States. He was a very easy person to interview and you could always tell when you got him going because his eyes would open up.”

Respectable and accomplished are two ways Doug Weathers remembers him.

“He was a very sincere person. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his wife Rosalynn. I don’t care what you said about him...you couldn’t say anything about his character or intentions.”

President Carter is on hospice care.

“Well he’s 98 now...that’s older than I am by the way.”

And Doug Weathers, like many here in the Peach State, are hoping he stays with us much longer.

“I want to see him get to 100 or more. He’s 98 now so let’s go.”

Doug Weathers has interviewed and met many change-makers in his lifetime, but President Carter will always hold a special place in his heart.

When asked, “so he goes down on the list of greats for you?”

“Oh yeah, sure,” said Weathers.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.