High school basketball state tournament scores and highlights 2/22/23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High School basketball state tournament action is underway for leagues across Georgia and there is an all-Lowcountry boys state title game set in the SCISA 3A bracket.

BOYS SCISA 3A SEMIFINALS

Hilton Head Prep 49, Christian Academy 34

Hilton Head Christian 71, First Presbyterian Academy 58

**Dolphins and Eagles set to meet in the state title game on Friday night**

GIRLS SCISA 3A SEMIFINALS

Hilton Head Christian 54, Pee Dee 24

GHSA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT - FIRST ROUND

4A

Benedictine 65, Trinity Christian 47

Southeast Bulloch 70, Whitewater 67

3A

Johnson 107, Hephzibah 45

Long County 82, Salem 71

Cross Creek 86, Groves 63

Harlem 57, Beach 56

2A

Windsor Forest 72, Thomson 68

Putnam County 71, Toombs County 49

Butler 59, Tattnall County 44

A Division 1

Savannah High 76, Crawford County 43

A Division 2

McIntosh County 85, Hawkinsville 44

Portal 77, Truetlen 68

GHSA GIRLS

7A

Pepplebrook 67, Richmond Hill 47

3A

Cross Creek 60, Savannah Country Day 55

A Division 1

Screven County 43, Heard County 41

Swainsboro 57, Brooks County 21

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.