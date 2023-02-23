High school basketball state tournament scores and highlights 2/22/23
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High School basketball state tournament action is underway for leagues across Georgia and there is an all-Lowcountry boys state title game set in the SCISA 3A bracket.
BOYS SCISA 3A SEMIFINALS
Hilton Head Prep 49, Christian Academy 34
Hilton Head Christian 71, First Presbyterian Academy 58
**Dolphins and Eagles set to meet in the state title game on Friday night**
GIRLS SCISA 3A SEMIFINALS
Hilton Head Christian 54, Pee Dee 24
GHSA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT - FIRST ROUND
4A
Benedictine 65, Trinity Christian 47
Southeast Bulloch 70, Whitewater 67
3A
Johnson 107, Hephzibah 45
Long County 82, Salem 71
Cross Creek 86, Groves 63
Harlem 57, Beach 56
2A
Windsor Forest 72, Thomson 68
Putnam County 71, Toombs County 49
Butler 59, Tattnall County 44
A Division 1
Savannah High 76, Crawford County 43
A Division 2
McIntosh County 85, Hawkinsville 44
Portal 77, Truetlen 68
GHSA GIRLS
7A
Pepplebrook 67, Richmond Hill 47
3A
Cross Creek 60, Savannah Country Day 55
A Division 1
Screven County 43, Heard County 41
Swainsboro 57, Brooks County 21
