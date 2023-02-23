Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘I am going to testify. I want to testify’: Alex Murdaugh to take the stand

By Paige Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has decided to take the stand in his trial.

The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman told Alex Murdaugh his rights Thursday morning, should he choose to take the stand.

Alex Murdaugh responded with, “I am going to testify. I want to testify.”

Murdaugh is set to take the stand, should he continue to want to, Thursday.

You can view a timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Whitten
Pedestrian hit after vehicle drives around stopped traffic on I-95
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
One person dead, Savannah mayor ‘OK’ after crash involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 23 of Murdaugh murder trial
Beaufort County Passive Parks offers all-terrain wheelchairs to the public
Beaufort County Passive Parks offers all-terrain wheelchairs to the public
Deputies say Joey Coleman, 32, who is currently in custody at the Ridgeland Correctional...
Deputies: SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh
Defense team could possibly call Alex Murdaugh to the stand