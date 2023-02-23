‘I am going to testify. I want to testify’: Alex Murdaugh to take the stand

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has decided to take the stand in his trial.

The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman told Alex Murdaugh his rights Thursday morning, should he choose to take the stand.

Alex Murdaugh responded with, “I am going to testify. I want to testify.”

Murdaugh is set to take the stand, should he continue to want to, Thursday.

You can view a timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

