Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Near-record highs possible today!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning will once again start out in the lower 60s as our spring-like weather pattern continues. We will be close to record highs on Thursday, 84 degrees would tie it, and it was only set a year ago! There will be a few more clouds around, but rain is not in the forecast for Thursday.

Friday morning will be the warmest morning of the week, with lows in the mid 60s. That’s about the same as our average high for this time of the year! Mid 80s continue to close out the work week. A cold front moves in on Friday, bringing in a slight chance of rain with it during the aftternoon and evening, mainly north of I-16.

Slightly cooler, yet above still above-average air, moves in on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain. Morning lows start out near 60 with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Sunday rebounds to about 80 degrees to close out our mostly dry weekend.  It’ll be a good one weather-wise to catch up on yard work or to run errands.

Another front looks to move in toward the beginning of our next work week with highs trending slightly cooler, but still in the 70s. A Slight chance of rain will also greet us as we start out the work week.

If you are looking for a slight cool down, you will have to wait a while. Our next, “coolest” morning is in the lower 50s next Wednesday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Whitten
Pedestrian hit after vehicle drives around stopped traffic on I-95
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah Sauce Company
Savannah Sauce Company receives $15,000 grant from Hyundai

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-22-2023
THE News at 6-Weather
THE News at 6-Weather
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Another warm day, 80s on the way!
Very warm for this time of the year
Andrew's noon forecast 2.22