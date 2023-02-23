Nearly Forgotten: The story of Mother Mathilda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a story that was nearly lost to time.

“Contributions of African-Americans have always been overlooked,” said Betty Simmons.

The story of Mother Mathilda Beasley, sadly, was no different.

“Recording stuff for Blacks wasn’t important to the masses at that time,” Lem Campbell said.

But thanks to the work of two friends, her story wouldn’t be forgotten.

“Had we not looked into her no one would have ever known that the first African-American nun from the state of Georgia was from Savannah,” Simmons said.

Campbell and Simmons first heard about Mother Mathilda from their reverend at Sacred Heart in Savannah.

The details of her life, astounding.

“As my parents always said, ‘she was a God sent person,’” Campbell said.

Perhaps even more astounding, neither of them had ever heard about her before.

“Why hadn’t the church talked about her? That was my first reaction,” said Campbell.

Something their reverend had tasked them with changing, learning her story and sharing it. An eye-opening experience.

“As you began to pull out all these different papers, and began to read it and you were like, ‘oh my goodness this lady was ahead of her time,’” Campbell says.

From nearly the moment she came to Savannah, a freed slave now in her early 20′s, she began to make a difference.

“The part that resonated with me was that she was willing to sacrifice her life is necessary to teach blacks and free blacks to read and write. She knew the importance that, in order for African Americans to achieve that we had to be able to do those things. She was willing to be a trailblazer and do that,” said Simmons.

Then after her husband died, “she decided to give all her inheritance that her husband left her to the Catholic Church,” Campbell explained.

Shortly after, she became the Georgia’s first ever Black nun and went on to open one of the nation’s first ever orphanage for African American girls on the site of St. Benedict the Moor in Savannah.

“Being a religious person, she knew that was the right thing to do,” said Campbell.

During that time earning the title Mother Mathilda.

“She was a dynamic African American,” Simmons said.

Thanks to Campbell and Simmons, her story was not only saved, but their work got plenty of attention.

Leading to a Georgia Historical Marker, a park named in her honor where her cottage now stands, the discovery of her grave in the catholic cemetery and multiple posthumous awards.

Leaving, a quite literal mark on the history of Savannah, putting her story in a place no one can miss.

“We are in the tourist district and everyone coming by can read and see and learn about Mother Mathilda Beasley,” said Campbell.

It’s now been about 35 years since the marker first went in and the story it holds is twofold, that of Mother Mathilda, and those she inspired nearly a century after she was gone.

“I’m proud, it’s one of the pride and joys that I had being a part of,” Campbell says.

“Mother Beasley is an example of the wonderful contributions that African Americans contribute to our society,” added Simmons.

