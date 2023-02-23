One person dies in accident involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah

CHARLESTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a car.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street in Ravenel near Charleston.

The train has stopped on the tracks and the road is shut down as crews investigate.

The collision involved an Amtrak passenger train. The train is stopped on the track in the area with no serious damage reported. Deputies continue to work the scene of the crash on Hwy 165. The road remains shut down. — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is on the train. Mayor Johnson tells WTOC that he is ok.

He tells us the train has been sitting there for almost three hours. He says they felt a strange rumbling and smelled smoke.

Our sister station in Charleston, WCSC, is on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.