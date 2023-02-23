Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person dies in accident involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a car.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street in Ravenel near Charleston.

The train has stopped on the tracks and the road is shut down as crews investigate.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is on the train. Mayor Johnson tells WTOC that he is ok.

He tells us the train has been sitting there for almost three hours. He says they felt a strange rumbling and smelled smoke.

Our sister station in Charleston, WCSC, is on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Whitten
Pedestrian hit after vehicle drives around stopped traffic on I-95
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
Savannah Sauce Company
Savannah Sauce Company receives $15,000 grant from Hyundai
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

Doug Weathers and Jimmy Carter
‘He was a very sincere person:’ Former WTOC Anchor remembers interviewing former President Jimmy Carter
THE News at 11
‘He was a very sincere person:’ Former WTOC Anchor remembers interviewing former President Jimmy Car
Ashes to-go helps busy people observe Ash Wednesday
Nivea Lee
Top Teacher: Nivea Lee