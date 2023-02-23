Savannah Police on scene of 3 vehicle crash with serious injuries on Abercorn St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.

All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Mercy Boulevard. Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

The crash involved a semi truck, a pickup truck and a car. Police say the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for a while.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information.

