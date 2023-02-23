Savannah Police on scene of 3 vehicle crash with serious injuries on Abercorn St.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Mercy Boulevard. Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route.
The crash involved a semi truck, a pickup truck and a car. Police say the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.
Police say the road will be closed for a while.
WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.