Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss

Experts: Work with creditors to seek out hardship plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite the US Department of Commerce (DOC) reporting the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years (3.4%), financial experts said having a plan in place can help you get through an unexpected layoff.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, 40% of US workers have been laid off or fired at some point in their career.

“The roof over your head, whether you are a renter or a home buyer, is going to be most important in the event of a layoff,” said Jackie Boies with Money Management International.

Boies had tips for how to navigate an unemployment phase:

  • Make contact with anyone to whom you owe money and let them know your situation
  • Ask creditors if they have hardship plans available
  • Research to see if your credit card has insurance to cover payments during your unemployment
  • Ask your mortgage holder or landlord if they have relief plans available
  • Remember to follow up on any plans discussed

If you still need help or are feeling overwhelmed, Boies said a credit counselor can provide a valuable, impartial perspective and help you make practical decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has advice on how to find and vet a credit counseling service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Whitten
Pedestrian hit after vehicle drives around stopped traffic on I-95
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
One person dead, Savannah mayor ‘OK’ after crash involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah
Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison employee says contraband, fear runs rampant
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?
An Ohio State Highway Patrol helped save a snake bite victim with antivenom from a zoo.
Law enforcement join forces to help save snake bite victim with antivenom
City officials said the alligator was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, and police are...
Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper