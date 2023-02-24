Sky Cams
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
Trees added to Hendrix Park as rebuilding efforts continue
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
Four friends use mobile hockey shop to bring gear to you
