20th annual Savannah Boat Show returns this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Friday, the Savannah Boat Show will be taking over the Savannah Convention Center.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, they have a full show without any inventory issues.

Before COVID, they would have about 7,000 people, but those numbers took a hit during the pandemic. But after record crowds in Charleston a few weeks ago, the show producer is optimistic about record crowds here this weekend.

There will not only be a lot of boats but boating related products and services. The Coastal Kids Zone will be back this year with art activities and fishing clinics.

And there will be live music along the river and food trucks to enjoy.

The show producer says after being forced to shut down the show in 2020 and then have two years with inventory issues, it feels so good to be back at full capacity this year.

“The boat show industry and the consumer show industry as a whole really suffered tremendously throughout the past few years… but now it is 2023 and we have a full show and we have beautiful boats in the convention center and we have some displays outside as well, some power sports and things,” says Savannah Boat Show Producer Jacqui McGuinness.

The Savannah Boat Show starts Friday at noon and runs until 6 p.m. Saturday, they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then the final day on Sunday, the hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $12 at the door, or you can buy them online ahead of time for $10.

Since there is still construction over at the Savannah Convention Center, you can take a ferry for free across the river or there is still parking on Hutchinson Island with shuttles to get you over to the convention center.

