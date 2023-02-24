3 dead after crash on Leroy Coffer Hwy.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are dead after a crash on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County.

The Georgia State Patrol confirms the fatalities and says it happened after a vehicle driving in the wrong direction crashed into another. The crash happened before 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

The road is expected to closed for several hours.

Heads up McIntosh Drivers! HWY-196 WB is currently closed due to a wreck. #stayinformed #wtoctraffic pic.twitter.com/khSntZpNn0 — Dylan Smith (@WxDylanSmith) February 24, 2023

