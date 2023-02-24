Sky Cams
3 dead after crash on Leroy Coffer Hwy.

Three people are dead after a crash on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are dead after a crash on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County.

The Georgia State Patrol confirms the fatalities and says it happened after a vehicle driving in the wrong direction crashed into another. The crash happened before 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

The road is expected to closed for several hours.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this story.

