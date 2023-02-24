Another warm day, spotty showers possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning will be the warmest morning of the week, with lows in the mid 60s. That’s about the same as our average high for this time of the year! Mid 80s continue to close out the work week. A cold front moves in on Friday, bringing in a slight chance of rain with it during the afternoon and evening, mainly north of I-16.

All dry this morning, but a few showers are possible as we head into our Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/OGeJn0wD7C — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 24, 2023

Slightly cooler, yet above still above-average air, moves in on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain. Morning lows start out near 60 with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday rebounds to about 80 degrees to close out our mostly dry weekend. It’ll be a good one weather-wise to catch up on yard work or to run errands.

Another front looks to move in toward the beginning of our next work week with highs still in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

If you are looking for a slight cool down, you will have to wait a while. Our next, “coolest” morning is in the lower 50s next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

