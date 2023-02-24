Sky Cams
Friday is Read United Day

(Live 5)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of volunteers will head to schools all across the Coastal Empire to read to the students on Friday.

For the first time, Read United will include Chatham County schools.

One month ago, so many of you helped us raise money to purchase books at the telethon. Friday, all of the books you helped us purchase are going to the students.

Pre-K through second graders in Effingham, Liberty, Bryan and Chatham counties will hear a story from a volunteer and get a book of their own to take home.

That’s more than 19,000 kids who will get a book, and all of them will have a book read to them thanks to the 900 volunteers that will be going into the classroom.

“I volunteered last year as a reader. That was just amazing because all of the kids were so excited and they love to hear stories and tell stories so I am so excited that so many students get to have that,” said Cheri Dean with United Way of the Coastal Empire.

