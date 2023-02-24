Sky Cams
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh will take the stand again Friday in murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 24 begins Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
‘I am going to testify. I want to testify.’: Alex Murdaugh takes the stand
Beaufort County Passive Parks offers all-terrain wheelchairs to the public
