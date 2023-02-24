Local country music singer walks his own way

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Southeast Georgia is no stranger to recording artists. Some of the biggest names in country music today cut their teeth right here.

Another local singer is putting out his first ever recording. Brian Gerrald had to walk, not run to get here and the journey has been anything but a straight path.

The song is available for pre-order (https://music.apple.com/us/album/walk-my-way-single/1673018652 )and will be released March 14.

Find out more about Brian at https://www.briangerraldmusic.com/.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.