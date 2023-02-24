Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck, investigators said.(CBS7)
By Micah Allen, Lauren Munt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A man in Texas was dumped into a garbage truck and then fell to his death when he tried to climb out, according to officials.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck.

Surveillance video shows the man being dumped into the truck, trying to get off the truck, then falling to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Brandon Altman.

A store employee nearby who was familiar with Altman described him as being “transient.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
One person dead, Savannah mayor ‘OK’ after crash involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.
Person seriously injured in 3 vehicle crash on Abercorn St.
Jacori Smith, left, and Antonia Adams, right.
2 suspects arrested for shooting in Hinesville
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details
Trees added to Hendrix Park as rebuilding efforts continue
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Jimmy Carter’s dedication to community, before and after presidency, something to be admired
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day,...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail